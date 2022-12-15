New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $9.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.