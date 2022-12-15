Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Head to Head Comparison

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.22 $42.31 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.23 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 2 6 0 0 1.75 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,834.65%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11%

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

