AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,098,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AES by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

