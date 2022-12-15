Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.
SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.