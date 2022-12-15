Reviewing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Akumin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.23 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.64 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.58 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -11.11

Akumin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Akumin has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akumin and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 41.04%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $64.86, indicating a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Akumin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68% Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Akumin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.