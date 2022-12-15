Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,714.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($43.06) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,150 ($26.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.