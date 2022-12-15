Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

