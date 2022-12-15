Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 108,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

