Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Head to Head Comparison

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Nabtesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 2.23 -$127.56 million N/A N/A Nabtesco $2.73 billion 1.09 $589.84 million ($0.56) -43.25

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tritium DCFC.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tritium DCFC and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 660.00%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Volatility & Risk

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A Nabtesco -2.89% -3.27% -1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats Nabtesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC



Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company also provides high-power charging sessions across 42 countries. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About Nabtesco



Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

