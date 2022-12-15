Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.15 -$5.36 million ($1.34) -0.76 LogicMark $10.02 million 0.53 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -19.82% -70.44% -31.16% LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13%

Risk and Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicMark beats Allied Healthcare Products on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which includes construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients in hospital rooms, operating theaters, and intensive care areas; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

