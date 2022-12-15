Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Critical Comparison

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 6.59% 15.85% 5.82% Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3 2 0 0 1.40 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.98%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.56 billion 1.28 $361.05 million N/A N/A Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.78 $2.54 million $0.09 69.89

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. It provides separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps; and process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. The company also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes preparation, marinating, and processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta production, baking, slicing, packaging, and confectionary, as well as frozen food processing; and granulation systems and tablet presses. In addition, it provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy, and oil and gas in the field of industrial refrigeration and temperature control. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

