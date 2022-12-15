Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $67.55

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

