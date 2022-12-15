Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.36.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

