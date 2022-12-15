ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.75).

Several research firms have commented on ITM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

ITM stock opened at GBX 95.56 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £588.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.06. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.45.

In other ITM Power news, insider Graham Cooley purchased 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,675.82). In other ITM Power news, insider Denise Cockrem purchased 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,118.76). Also, insider Graham Cooley purchased 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,675.82). Insiders purchased 27,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,999 in the last three months.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

