Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($158.95) to €157.00 ($165.26) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($142.11) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thales Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $25.45 on Friday. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.0831 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

