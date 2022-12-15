Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.26. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canada Goose Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.