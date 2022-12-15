HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Critical Comparison

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and Procore Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 11.71 -$77.84 million ($2.38) -131.74 Procore Technologies $514.82 million 14.18 -$265.17 million ($1.97) -26.84

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -6.96% -11.72% -4.54% Procore Technologies -40.15% -19.76% -13.63%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HubSpot and Procore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 3 18 1 2.91 Procore Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $392.82, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Procore Technologies has a consensus price target of $71.46, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than HubSpot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HubSpot beats Procore Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

