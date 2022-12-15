Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANNSF. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($164.21) to €133.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($147.37) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.