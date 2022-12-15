Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,293 shares of company stock worth $346,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

