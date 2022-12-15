Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $168.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.38.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $173.52 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

