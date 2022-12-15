Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $168.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.38.
AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,219 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AXON opened at $173.52 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
