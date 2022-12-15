Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Wilhelmina International

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

