The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in York Water by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in York Water by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in York Water by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in York Water by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in York Water by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. York Water has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that York Water will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.2027 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YORW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.