Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDB opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $489,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

