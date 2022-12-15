William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.05. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

