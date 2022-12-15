MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.