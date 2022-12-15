Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expands By 15.2%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 513,479 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 92,966 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

