Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63,333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $4,887,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
WTW stock opened at $245.63 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
