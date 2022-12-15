Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63,333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $4,887,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

WTW stock opened at $245.63 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.