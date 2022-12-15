Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $166.21.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

