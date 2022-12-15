Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38.
About Comstock
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.