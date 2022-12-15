Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.29.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.86. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $79,800,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,879,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

