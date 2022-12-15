Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:HI opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

