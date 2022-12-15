Philip Morris International’s (PM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

NYSE PM opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $888,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $382,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

