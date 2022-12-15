Philip Morris International’s (PM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE PM opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $888,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $382,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
