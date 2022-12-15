Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 374.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,328 shares of company stock worth $53,947,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

