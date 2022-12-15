The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. Equities research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

