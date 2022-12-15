Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 4.1 %

BAM opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.