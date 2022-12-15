UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

UserTesting Stock Performance

UserTesting stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting

UserTesting Company Profile

In other UserTesting news, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $237,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,114.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mona Sabet sold 11,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $87,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $237,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

