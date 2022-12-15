UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on USER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.
UserTesting Stock Performance
UserTesting stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $11.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.