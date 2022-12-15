ENI (NYSE:E) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

E has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.84) to €15.80 ($16.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

E opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ENI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

