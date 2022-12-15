Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

