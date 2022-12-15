Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 66.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

