Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $104,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

