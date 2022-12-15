Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

