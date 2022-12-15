Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.