Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Pentair Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

