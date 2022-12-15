Head to Head Contrast: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASAP and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASAP currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,964.52%. Given ASAP’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ASAP is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ASAP and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASAP and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million 0.57 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.48 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASAP.

Summary

ASAP beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

