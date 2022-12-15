Reviewing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bankshares and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 1 8 10 0 2.47

Earnings & Valuation

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $375.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.95%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $518.58 million 9.66 $227.56 million $1.61 21.81 SVB Financial Group $6.03 billion 2.26 $1.83 billion $26.95 8.56

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 42.35% 16.19% 1.75% SVB Financial Group 25.57% 13.72% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First Financial Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirements and employee benefits accounts, such as 401(k) profit-sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private Bank segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. It operates through 56 offices in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

