Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $20.37 on Friday.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

