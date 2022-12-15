Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $33.00

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 101,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

