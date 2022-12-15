Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Receives $19.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Modiv Price Performance
Shares of Modiv stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
