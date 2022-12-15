Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNBLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.11) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

