Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($182.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($163.16) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($168.42) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($189.47) to €183.00 ($192.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($153.68) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

